Alcami to acquire Tjoapack, expand packaging capabilities

Alcami , a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization, said it plans to acquire Netherlands-based contract packaging organization, Tjoapack, expanding its drug product and packaging capabilities across North America and Europe.

The acquisition adds primary and secondary packaging services, including oral solid dose, sterile injectable packaging, and kitting operations, supported by facilities in Tennessee and the Netherlands. According to the announcement, Tjoapack operates 23 packaging lines and supports global commercial markets, providing additional scale and capacity for packaging and labeling operations.

Alcami said the transaction will enhance supply chain flexibility by adding U.S. redundancy and European Qualified Person release capabilities, enabling integrated packaging and distribution services from a single provider. The combined platform is intended to reduce supplier handoffs and support global product launches and commercial supply.

The company said integrating packaging with its existing testing, manufacturing, and storage services will strengthen end-to-end support across the drug product lifecycle, from development through commercialization.

The acquisition builds on Alcami’s recent investments in analytical and manufacturing infrastructure, including expansion of laboratory capabilities and sterile fill-finish capacity in Research Triangle Park, aimed at supporting complex therapeutics and improving supply chain resilience.