Piramal opens payload-linker manufacturing suite at Michigan facility

Piramal Pharma Solutions, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Mumbai, India, has unveiled a new payload-linker development and manufacturing suite at its drug substance facility in Riverview, Michigan, as part of a previously announced $90 million U.S. manufacturing expansion.

The suite is equipped with advanced containment, automation, and analytical technologies designed to support scaling of payload-linker programs for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugate therapies, according to the company. The Riverview facility provides API and high-potency API (HPAPI) manufacturing services, and the new suite is designed to serve as Piramal's dedicated payload-linker supplier to support ADC development, the company said.

The broader $90 million investment also includes new technology and enhanced commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities at Piramal's dedicated sterile injectables facility in Lexington, Kentucky, according to the announcement.

"The suite places world-class expertise, advanced technology, and commercial-scale payload-linker capabilities right here in Michigan, empowering our customers to accelerate the development and delivery of life-changing therapies, like ADCs," Peter DeYoung, CEO of Piramal Global Pharma, said in a statement.

The launch follows Piramal's April collaboration with Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services to support ADC development and manufacturing using Ajinomoto's AJICAP site-specific conjugation platform, combining conjugation technology with Piramal's GMP manufacturing infrastructure to support tech transfer, scale-up, and commercial ADC production.