Piramal opens payload-linker manufacturing suite at Michigan facility

The new suite supports ADC and bioconjugate development and manufacturing as part of a broader $90 million U.S. investment plan.
May 14, 2026
2 min read
Add Us On Google
Piramal Pharma Solutions
Ribbon cutting at Piramal Pharma Solutions’ payload-linker suite, Riverview, MI. Left to right: Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Global Pharma; Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited; Herve Berdou, COO, PPS; Manoj Zalpuri, EVP North America Operations, PPS; Bruce Guimares, VP & Site Head, PPS; Stu Needleman, CCO, PPS.

Piramal Pharma Solutions, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Mumbai, India, has unveiled a new payload-linker development and manufacturing suite at its drug substance facility in Riverview, Michigan, as part of a previously announced $90 million U.S. manufacturing expansion.

The suite is equipped with advanced containment, automation, and analytical technologies designed to support scaling of payload-linker programs for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugate therapies, according to the company. The Riverview facility provides API and high-potency API (HPAPI) manufacturing services, and the new suite is designed to serve as Piramal's dedicated payload-linker supplier to support ADC development, the company said.

The broader $90 million investment also includes new technology and enhanced commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities at Piramal's dedicated sterile injectables facility in Lexington, Kentucky, according to the announcement.

"The suite places world-class expertise, advanced technology, and commercial-scale payload-linker capabilities right here in Michigan, empowering our customers to accelerate the development and delivery of life-changing therapies, like ADCs," Peter DeYoung, CEO of Piramal Global Pharma, said in a statement.

The launch follows Piramal's April collaboration with Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services to support ADC development and manufacturing using Ajinomoto's AJICAP site-specific conjugation platform, combining conjugation technology with Piramal's GMP manufacturing infrastructure to support tech transfer, scale-up, and commercial ADC production.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Charles River reports lower Q4 2025 revenue in struggling CDMO business
Fujifilm doubles quality control footprint at Danish commercial-scale manufacturing site
2026 Manufacturing Pharma Trends for Life Sciences
Sponsored
2026 AI Trends in Life Sciences
Sponsored