Piramal Pharma to expand two US sites with $90M investment

Piramal Pharma will invest $90 million to expand its manufacturing facilities in Lexington, Kentucky, and Riverview, Michigan, the company announced at the 2025 SelectUSA Investment Summit.

The expansions will increase U.S. capacity for sterile injectables and payload-linkers for bioconjugates, adding to the company’s prior $570 million U.S. investment.

The Lexington facility will gain 24,000 square feet of manufacturing space, along with a new laboratory. The upgrades include a filling line, two large lyophilizers, a capping machine, and an external vial washer. Once complete in late 2027, the site will support commercial-scale injectable drug production.

In Michigan, Piramal is adding a suite dedicated to payload-linker manufacturing, critical for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugates. The high-potency API suite is expected to be online by the end of 2025. Together, the sites support Piramal’s integrated ADC platform, ADCelerate, which offers end-to-end ADC development from monoclonal antibodies to fill-finish.

Piramal Pharma CEO Peter DeYoung said the U.S. remains the company’s largest market, with 750 employees and continued demand for onshore drug manufacturing. The new expansions aim to speed development timelines for advanced therapies while supporting U.S.-based innovation.

“Expanding the capacities and offerings in these two plants in the U.S., along with the prior major investments made in our Sellersville, PA drug product facility, and our inhalation anesthesia drug substance and drug product facility in Bethlehem, PA, will support our customers who value our offerings in an onshore setting,” DeYoung said in a statement.