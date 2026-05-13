Aldevron, Minaris expand lentiviral plasmid partnership for cell therapies

Aldevron, a Danaher company specializing in DNA, RNA, and protein manufacturing for genomic medicine, and Minaris, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced a renewed licensing agreement to expand access to a proprietary lentiviral plasmid platform for gene-modified cell therapies.

The agreement extends Aldevron’s collaboration with Oxgene, Minaris’ viral vector technology and innovation division, and supports broader availability of a four-plasmid lentiviral vector production system used in applications including CAR-T, TCR-T, and other engineered cell therapies.

Under the agreement, Aldevron will continue manufacturing and supplying the pALD-Lenti plasmid system across research-grade, GMP Source, and full cGMP quality levels. Customers will also have access to Oxgene’s development center in London for plasmid and gene optimization services intended to improve viral vector productivity and manufacturing performance.

The companies said the off-the-shelf platform is designed to reduce lead times, simplify supply chains, and provide developers with regulatory-ready starting materials to support accelerated development timelines.

Minaris said Oxgene’s technologies include its TESSA AAV and XOFLX lentiviral vector platforms, which support vector engineering, plasmid development, and cell line optimization as part of the company’s end-to-end cell and gene therapy CDMO services.

The agreement follows Minaris’ December 2025 collaboration with Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult to advance lentiviral and adeno-associated virus manufacturing technologies. That partnership focuses on improving manufacturing scalability, process robustness, and cost of goods for viral vector production through expanded assay and process development work in London.

The announcement also builds on Aldevron’s broader genomic medicine manufacturing efforts. In May 2025, Aldevron and Integrated DNA Technologies supported development of what the companies described as the first personalized, on-demand CRISPR gene editing therapy manufactured for an infant with a rare metabolic disorder. The investigational therapy was produced in six months using mRNA manufacturing, guide RNA development, and lipid nanoparticle delivery technologies.