Minaris, CGT Catapult collaborate to advance viral vector manufacturing

Minaris, a global cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and biosafety testing provider, and Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult), a UK-based technology and innovation organization focused on advancing the CGT industry, announced a collaboration to develop viral vector delivery technologies aimed at improving manufacturing robustness, product quality, and cost of goods.

As part of the collaboration, Minaris will relocate its center for viral vector innovation to CGT Catapult’s collaborator laboratories in London, according to the announcement. The companies said they will work together on further development of lentiviral assays and manufacturing processes. CGT Catapult will expand its lentiviral capabilities through access to Minaris’ processes, expertise, and proprietary platforms, while contributing its experience in adeno-associated virus technologies.

The teaming is intended to strengthen support for advanced therapy developers and manufacturers requiring lentiviral and AAV platform capabilities. By expanding analytical and process development efforts, the companies said they aim to improve productivity, safety, and performance across viral vector manufacturing platforms.

“By working with Minaris to help refine the development and manufacture of lentivirus, we aim to ensure these processes are efficient, scalable, and safe for producing transformative therapies,” CGT Catapult CEO Matthew Durdy said in a statement. “The insights gained through this collaboration will further the CGT Catapult’s ability to support therapy developers and CDMOs to deliver high-quality AAV and LV production for a wide range of diseases.”

“We look forward to … collaborating on multiple initiatives that will propel vector-based therapeutics toward commercial manufacturing,” added Minaris CEO Orla Cloak.