Hovione, IDC open intranasal drug delivery platform for commercial partnerships

Hovione and Industrial Design Consultancy Ltd. (IDC) announced that their intranasal drug delivery platform is now available for commercial partnerships, following completion of the design and initial manufacturing setup for a single-use nasal dry powder device.

The companies said the platform is designed to support integrated intranasal drug development from active pharmaceutical ingredient development and particle engineering through drug product manufacturing and device supply. The single-use device is pre-loaded with a drug capsule and is intended to allow pharmaceutical companies to use existing capsule filling infrastructure to reduce development complexity, cost, and timelines.

According to the announcement, the device platform is protected by intellectual property covering the platform technology and manufacturing approach. Hovione and IDC are also developing a multi-dose version intended to expand use across additional therapies and dosing regimens.

Hovione said the platform supports targeted delivery across the nasal cavity, including the upper olfactory region, with potential applications for rapid systemic absorption and nose-to-brain delivery pathways.

The companies plan to present additional information on the platform during a workshop at the Respiratory Drug Delivery 2026 conference on May 12 in Phoenix, Arizona. The session will focus on integrated nasal powder development, including formulation strategies, particle engineering, analytical tools, and approaches intended to support regulatory readiness.

The announcement follows Hovione’s recent expansion of its U.S. manufacturing footprint. In October 2025, the Portugal-based CDMO completed a $100 million expansion project at its East Windsor, New Jersey, site that more than doubled the company’s U.S. spray drying capacity. The project added a 31,000-square-foot building equipped with two PSD-3 spray dryers to support amorphous solid dispersions intended to improve drug solubility and bioavailability.