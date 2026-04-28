BioDuro, CTI Biotechnology team to streamline preclinical drug development

BioDuro, a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) headquartered in Irvine, California, has entered a strategic partnership with CTI Biotechnology, a preclinical research services provider based in Suzhou, China, to create an integrated platform supporting preclinical drug development through investigational new drug (IND) submission.

The collaboration combines BioDuro’s capabilities in discovery chemistry, biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, pharmacology, as well as active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and drug product development with CTI Biotechnology’s GLP toxicology and bioanalytical services. The companies said the integrated approach is intended to streamline workflows, reduce operational complexity and improve coordination across early-stage development programs.

The partnership is meant to support global pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients by enabling more efficient progression from drug discovery through IND filing across multiple markets. CTI Biotechnology’s toxicology and bioanalytical expertise will support regulatory readiness, while BioDuro will provide end-to-end development and manufacturing services, according to the announcement.

Armin Spura, CEO of BioDuro, said in a statement that combining BioDuro’s integrated discovery and development capabilities with CTI’s GLP toxicology and bioanalytical expertise is intended to help clients advance innovative programs with greater speed and efficiency.

Tony Liu, general manager of CTI Biotechnology, said in a statement the collaboration will provide clients worldwide with a more complete and efficient integrated preclinical development solution.

The agreement builds on BioDuro’s recent efforts to expand its development and manufacturing network. Last month, the company announced a joint venture in Taiwan to increase API manufacturing capacity, integrating early-stage development capabilities with commercial-scale GMP production to support clinical through commercial supply.