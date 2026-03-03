BioDuro forms Taiwan API manufacturing joint venture

The partnership adds 10 GMP production lines and 350,000 liters of reactor capacity to support clinical- through commercial-scale active pharmaceutical ingredient supply.
March 3, 2026
2 min read
BioDuro, a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), has established a joint venture with Cenra API Solutions, also known as Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co., Ltd., to expand commercial-scale active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing capacity in Taipei, Taiwan.

The joint venture integrates BioDuro’s early-stage drug development and CMC capabilities with Cenra’s commercial-scale GMP API manufacturing expertise, creating an end-to-end API solution spanning discovery through commercial production.

Cenra’s Taipei campus includes 10 GMP API production lines with more than 350,000 liters of total reactor volume and annual output capacity of up to 200 metric tons. The facility has been inspected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency and Taiwan Food and Drug Administration, according to the companies.

The companies said the collaboration is intended to strengthen global supply chain resilience and reduce technology transfer risks by providing integrated services covering discovery chemistry, process R&D, regulatory starting materials, advanced intermediates and clinical- to commercial-scale API manufacturing across regions.

The announcement follows additional expansion by BioDuro. In November 2025, the company launched a dedicated peptide business unit to support peptide drug discovery and development. The unit consolidates BioDuro’s peptide-related chemistry, biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, drug substance and drug product capabilities into a single platform, according to the company.

