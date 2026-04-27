BD, Suttons Creek team to streamline combination product development

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) announced a strategic, non-exclusive collaboration with Suttons Creek to support pharmaceutical and biotech companies in navigating the complexities of combination product development.

The partnership brings together BD’s device-agnostic testing capabilities with Suttons Creek’s expertise in combination product development and systems integration. The integrated model is designed to improve coordination across engineering, testing, quality, and regulatory workflows, particularly for biologics, GLP-1 therapies, and other complex drug-device products.

According to the announcement, the collaboration aims to address fragmentation across vendor ecosystems by aligning strategy, testing, and delivery considerations earlier in development. This approach is intended to reduce late-stage rework, improve decision-making timelines, and streamline Design History File execution.

The companies said customers will benefit from improved integration across development activities, more efficient management of external partners, and continued flexibility in selecting technologies and service providers. The model is also designed to support more predictable development pathways from early-stage planning through clinical and regulatory milestones.

The partnership reflects broader industry efforts to improve operational efficiency and reduce risk in the development of increasingly complex combination therapies.

Separately, BD has continued to expand its manufacturing footprint, including a $35 million investment to increase prefilled flush syringe production capacity at its Nebraska facility, supporting growing demand for injectable delivery systems.