BD invests $35M in Nebraska facility for prefilled flush syringe manufacturing

Medical technology giant Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) announced plans to invest more than $35 million to expand prefilled flush syringe manufacturing at its Columbus, Nebraska facility.

BD’s facility in Columbus is the largest manufacturer of prefilled flush devices in the U.S. and has been operating for more than 75 years, according to the announcement. The company’s PosiFlush Prefilled Flush Syringes are manufactured using a fully automated, hands-free process.

The Columbus expansion will allow BD to produce hundreds of millions of additional units annually to meet growing demand for its prefilled flush devices, which are “used in nearly every hospital across the country as part of catheter care and maintenance to help prevent catheter-related complications.”

BD said it has invested more than $80 million over the past three years to expand its PosiFlush capacity, increasing U.S. production by more than 750 million units including a 10% increase so far in 2025. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to invest $2.5 billion in domestic capacity over the next five years.

According to BD, its Columbus, Nebraska and Canaan, Connecticut facilities are the only remaining large-scale syringe manufacturing sites in the U.S. The company contends that its site in Sandy, Utah is the world’s largest producer of IV catheter lines.