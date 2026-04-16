Ardena opens Good Laboratory Practices bioanalytical lab in New Jersey

Ardena, a contract development and manufacturing organization and bioanalytical contract research organization, announced its new Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) bioanalytical laboratory in Somerset, New Jersey, is operational and supporting client studies.

The 2,500-square-foot facility expands the company’s North American bioanalytical capabilities, providing services closer to U.S.-based development programs. The laboratory includes controlled sample storage, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS)/MS systems, and immunochemistry platforms to support quantitative analysis of small and large molecules across preclinical and clinical studies, the company said.

According to the announcement, the site is designed to support a range of therapeutic modalities including antibody-drug conjugates and biomarker analysis and is integrated with global operations to support multi-regional clinical trials. The company also plans to expand the site with additional analytical platforms, including PCR and flow cytometry, along with increased laboratory space and staffing.

The Somerset location, acquired in 2025, also includes an FDA-approved facility for advanced drug product manufacturing, supporting clinical development and commercial supply. Ardena said aligning its U.S. and European bioanalytical operations is intended to improve coordination and data consistency across development programs.

The integration of advanced drug manufacturing and bioanalytical services in a single campus in North America is the main purpose of the Somerset site, Ardena CEO Jeremie Trochu recently told Pharma Manufacturing. “One of the differentiators we have as a company is to offer integrated solutions, from drug substance through drug product and all the accompanying bioanalysis during the clinical phases,” Trochu said.

Ardena’s expansion follows additional manufacturing activity announced in 2026, including a partnership with Nouveau Biosciences to support GMP production of a nanomedicine oncology candidate as it advances toward clinical development.