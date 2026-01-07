Nouveau Biosciences partners with Ardena on nanomedicine manufacturing

Nouveau Biosciences, a biotechnology company developing targeted nanomedicines for cancer treatment, has entered into an agreement with Ardena to manufacture its lead drug candidate, the company said.

Ardena is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and bioanalytical contract research organization (CRO) with expertise spanning small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing, development and accelerated manufacturing. The company said it operates a dedicated division focused on the synthesis, conjugation and production of nanomedicines, including Annex 1-compliant GMP manufacturing and related bioanalytical services.

According to the announcement, Ardena will support manufacturing activities for Nouveau’s first clinical-stage asset using its dedicated nanomedicine capabilities. The partnership is intended to assist Nouveau in its transition into clinical development while also providing a manufacturing pathway for its broader oncology pipeline, the companies said.

Nouveau Biosciences CEO Owen O’Connor said in a statement that the collaboration represents a critical step for the company’s lead program and future pipeline, citing Ardena’s nanomedicine manufacturing infrastructure and technical expertise.

Nouveau’s proprietary discovery platform reportedly combines targeted drug design with polymer-based nanochemistry to improve drug targeting, tolerability, and efficacy. The company said the approach is designed to support the development of first-in-class oncology candidates with strong intellectual property protection.