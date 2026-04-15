Kincell Bio augments Research Triangle Park facility for cell therapy manufacturing

Kincell Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on autologous and allogeneic cell therapies, announced an expansion of its Research Triangle Park (RTP), North Carolina facility to support late-stage development, commercial manufacturing, and lifecycle management.

The RTP site, which serves as the company’s center for pivotal and commercial supply, will add two ISO 7 cleanroom suites, increasing capacity for commercial-scale cell therapy manufacturing. The expansion is intended to support growing demand as more therapies advance toward commercialization.

According to the company, the build-out includes additional quality control, microbiology, and MSAT/ASAT laboratories to support process characterization, validation, technology transfer, and rapid sterility testing. The site will also expand GMP warehouse capacity to support clinical and commercial supply, along with infrastructure to accommodate additional staff. The expanded facility is expected to be fully operational by the third quarter of 2026.

Kincell Bio is also investing in digital systems, including enhancements to its Veeva quality management system and enterprise resource planning platform, to improve quality oversight, data visibility, and end-to-end program management as operations scale, the company said.

The expansion reflects continued growth in the RTP biomanufacturing hub. In March 2026, Coriolis Pharma opened a U.S. headquarters and laboratory in the region to support formulation, analytical, and drug product development services.