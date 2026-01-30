Vetter plans €480M injectable drug manufacturing site in Germany

Construction of the Saarland facility is scheduled to begin in 2026, with operations expected to start in 2031.
Vetter, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on injectable drug products and headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, plans to build a new commercial manufacturing facility in the Saarland region of southwest Germany.

Construction of the facility in Saarlouis is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with initial operations expected in 2031, according to the company. Vetter said it has allocated approximately €480 million, or about $520 million, for the first phase of construction. The company acquired the roughly 95-acre industrial site at the end of 2024.

The project has received approval from the European Commission for up to €47 million ($51 million) in state aid. Vetter said that the site selection was based on strategic investment considerations and regional infrastructure, and that the facility could support up to 2,000 jobs over the long term.

According to the announcement, the new site is intended to support long-term capacity expansion for commercial-scale injectable drug manufacturing. Vetter noted that the Saarland location is within driving distance of its headquarters and other European operations.

Separately, Vetter recently began construction of a new clinical manufacturing facility in Des Plaines, Illinois. The company said the U.S. site is designed to support aseptic manufacturing for early-stage clinical development.

Vetter is continuing to invest across its existing manufacturing network in Germany, Austria, and the United States to address increasing customer demand and evolving manufacturing requirements.

