Avantor expands US quality control testing to support biomanufacturing

Avantor, a Pennsylvania-based provider of products and services for the life sciences and advanced technology industries, announced it has expanded quality control capabilities at its St. Louis, Missouri manufacturing site by adding microbial and stability testing.

The enhanced facility introduces GMP-aligned microbial testing and ICH-compliant stability testing and storage in North America, supporting regulated biopharmaceutical manufacturing operations, the company said. The expansion is intended to localize testing previously conducted by third-party laboratories and global networks, bringing capabilities closer to U.S.-based manufacturing sites.

According to the announcement, the St. Louis site can support more than 2,000 microbial samples annually within its internal network. Consolidating testing in a single location is expected to reduce cross-border sample movement, streamline workflows, and improve supply chain efficiency.

The company said integrating microbial and stability testing into one facility enables faster turnaround times, improved data visibility, and greater operational control across the biopharma supply chain. The site includes audit-ready laboratory space and stability storage designed for high-value materials such as active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients.

The investment builds on broader infrastructure expansions announced in 2025, including increased production capacity for purified water and water-for-injection-based hydration solutions in Poland and Ohio, as well as expanded research and manufacturing capabilities in New Jersey.