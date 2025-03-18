Avantor touts hydration expansion in Poland and Ohio at DCAT Week 2025

Avantor announced that its flagship European production site in Gliwice, Poland, has quadrupled its capacity for manufacturing, formulating, and filling United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) purified water and Water for Injection-based hydration solutions.

According to Avantor, the Gliwice site’s high-purity solutions are essential in buffer preparations, cell culture media, clean-in-process, and formulation processes, while supporting the stability, efficacy, and safety of biologics and other therapies.

Avantor, which operates in more than 30 countries in over 200 locations, provided a company update on Monday in New York City at the Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT) Week 2025.

“We now have a 20,000-square-meter production facility in Poland to really focus on both start-ups and manufacturing industries in being able to bring that supply chain efficiency to bear,” Ger Brophy, head of Avantor’s Scientific Advisory Board, told the DCAT audience.

Brophy said that Avantor has also made other significant investments to enhance its global production capacity including its Aurora, Ohio manufacturing site, effectively tripling the company’s hydrated solutions with 65,000-square-foot capacity in that location to support the U.S. market.

Avantor’s new facility in Phillipsburg, New Jersey — the company’s largest manufacturing site — has doubled the output of synthesized salts, a critical ingredient in hydration production, according to Brophy. In addition to bolstering its manufacturing capacity, Avantor has expanded its research capabilities with the opening in November 2024 of a new 60,000-square-foot Bridgewater Innovation Center in New Jersey, which doubled its previous lab and pilot plant capacity.

Brophy said the Bridgewater facility, which focuses on innovation in molecules and form factors, supports Avantor’s global sites in China, Europe, and Korea. The company designed the site for upstream and downstream development, analytical testing, and viral vector research, with the goal of accelerating scale-up and customization across the entire bioprocessing workflow.