Akari Therapeutics, WuXi XDC team to advance RNA splicing ADC payload

Akari Therapeutics, an oncology biotechnology company based in Tampa, Florida and London, has announced a strategic partnership with WuXi XDC, a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) specializing in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), to advance development of Akari's proprietary PH1 payload.

The PH1 payload is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing in cancer cells, which the company said represents a differentiated mechanism from traditional ADC payloads such as microtubule inhibitors or DNA-damaging agents. According to Akari, the payload is designed to activate both the innate and adaptive immune systems in addition to direct cytotoxicity, while demonstrating superior anti-tumor regression and complete remissions relative to other ADCs in preclinical studies.

Akari's lead program, AKTX-101, initially targets metastatic urothelial cancer where the company said there is significant unmet medical need in the second-line treatment setting. A Phase 1 clinical trial is expected to initiate in late 2026 or early 2027, subject to regulatory clearance, according to the announcement.

The collaboration builds on recent activity at WuXi XDC. Last month, the company entered a strategic collaboration with Earendil Labs valued at up to $885 million, granting Earendil an exclusive global license to its WuXiTecan-2 payload-linker technology platform for use in AI-driven ADC development across cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other conditions.