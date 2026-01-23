SK bioscience joins CEPI-backed effort to improve Ebola vaccine manufacturing

SK bioscience, a vaccine developer and manufacturer headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea, said it is advancing vaccine development through a manufacturing-focused collaboration supported by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and includes Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) and Hilleman Laboratories.

The effort follows a funding agreement under which CEPI will provide up to $30 million to MSD, the global pharmaceutical company known as Merck in the United States, to support continued development of its World Health Organization-prequalified Zaire ebolavirus vaccine. MSD will allocate the funding to development partners, including SK bioscience and Hilleman Laboratories, to carry out research, manufacturing process improvements and clinical development activities, according to the announcement.

The collaboration will focus on updating the existing vaccine manufacturing process, which currently requires ultra-low temperature storage and presents logistical challenges in outbreak settings. By improving manufacturing yield and enhancing thermostability, the project aims to support a more affordable and operationally sustainable vaccine supply, subject to regulatory review and public health requirements.

Under the agreement, Hilleman Laboratories will lead clinical development of the updated vaccine. SK bioscience, working with contract development and manufacturing organization IDT Biologika, will develop the updated drug substance manufacturing process and the associated drug product, the company said. SK bioscience said it will apply its vaccine manufacturing infrastructure and technical capabilities to support long-term supply for low- and middle-income countries.

“In a single decade, the world has transformed Ebola from a global emergency to a disease that can be stopped in its tracks, and now CEPI’s support will help to enable a sustainable and accessible supply of MSD’s Zaire ebolavirus vaccine for years to come at a more affordable price,” CEPI CEO Richard Hatchett said in a statement.

“Addressing deadly infectious diseases such as Ebola requires strong global collaboration,” SK bioscience CEO Jaeyong Ahn added. “Through this CEPI-supported partnership, SK bioscience will continue to play a critical role in improving Zaire ebolavirus vaccine manufacturing and supply, contributing meaningfully to global health preparedness.”