PharmaEssentia signs agreement for new biologics facility in Puerto Rico

PharmaEssentia, a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, with a U.S. subsidiary in Burlington, Massachusetts, has signed an investment agreement for a new manufacturing facility in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, marking a key step in establishing a dual-site manufacturing network between the two countries.

According to the announcement, the facility is designed to the same standards as PharmaEssentia’s existing manufacturing site in Taichung, Taiwan, with personnel from the Puerto Rico facility expected to complete training at the Taichung site to support knowledge transfer and operational readiness.

The company is planning for the facility to begin operations in 2027, pending regulatory approvals. The site is intended to support U.S. market supply, including for BESREMi (ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft), the company’s approved treatment for polycythemia vera in adults.

Ko-Chung Lin, CEO of PharmaEssentia, said in a statement that expanding manufacturing capacity outside Taiwan is a core strategic priority, with Puerto Rico serving as a key hub to support the U.S. market and the company’s commitment to patients worldwide.

The agreement follows PharmaEssentia’s February 2026 announcement of plans to invest approximately $46 million to establish a wholly owned manufacturing subsidiary in Puerto Rico, which the company said is intended to enhance supply security, increase operational flexibility, and provide scalable capacity to support future growth.