PharmaEssentia plans Puerto Rico facility to support biologics supply

The $46 million investment targets U.S. manufacturing capacity for ropeginterferon alfa-2b used to treat polycythemia vera in adults.
Feb. 11, 2026
Taiwan-based biopharmaceutical company PharmaEssentia, along with its U.S. subsidiary in Burlington, Massachusetts, announced plans to invest about $46 million to establish a wholly owned manufacturing subsidiary in Puerto Rico.

The planned facility is intended to serve as a future manufacturing center for ropeginterferon alfa-2b used to treat polycythemia vera in adults. The investment is part of the company’s global manufacturing expansion strategy and reflects long-term demand growth for the product, particularly in the U.S., according to the announcement.

PharmaEssentia said Puerto Rico offers an established pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem, including experienced talent, infrastructure, and regulatory expertise. The facility is reportedly expected to enhance supply security, increase operational flexibility, improve cost efficiency, and provide scalable capacity to support future growth.

The company said the investment is part of efforts to expand manufacturing capacity outside Taiwan and diversify production geographically to support global supply needs.

