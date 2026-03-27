Lonza launches media development lab to support GMP scale-up in Singapore

Lonza, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, has launched a media development lab at its Singapore site to help bioprocessing customers optimize cell culture media formulations and reduce scale-up risk ahead of GMP manufacturing.

The lab began offering services at the Singapore site this month, according to the announcement. The service is designed to address challenges that arise when media optimization is misaligned between development and manufacturing, which can lead to costly late-stage reformulation, the company said.

The lab evaluates multiple variables simultaneously, identifying key performance drivers and reducing development iterations. The service combines access to Lonza’s proprietary media and feed libraries with manufacturability insights to identify scalable formulations early in development, with structured outputs that define performance ranges and process robustness.

The Singapore launch follows other recent capacity developments for Lonza. Earlier this month, the company extended its long-term commercial manufacturing agreement with Genetix Biotherapeutics to expand production capacity for the gene therapy betibeglogene autotemcel at Lonza’s facility in Houston, Texas.