Lonza, Genetix Biotherapeutics expand gene therapy manufacturing deal

Lonza and Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc. extended their long-term commercial manufacturing agreement to expand production capacity for the gene therapy betibeglogene autotemcel, or Zynteglo.

The therapy is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for pediatric and adult patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Under the expanded agreement, Lonza will increase manufacturing capacity at its cell and gene therapy facility in Houston, Texas to support rising patient demand.

The collaboration between the companies began in 2013 and supported the therapy’s commercial approval in 2022. Lonza said the Houston site has nearly a decade of combined clinical and commercial manufacturing experience supporting production of the therapy. The agreement also includes provisions to scale manufacturing capacity in the future for additional Genetix gene therapy programs.

Brian Riley, president and chief technology officer at Genetix, said demand for the company’s therapies has increased over the past year and that expanding manufacturing capacity will support long-term supply.

The agreement comes as Lonza continues to reshape its portfolio around contract development and manufacturing services. Last week, the company announced plans to divest its Capsules and Health Ingredients business to investment firm Lone Star Funds for $2.2 billion in upfront cash as part of its strategy to become a pure-play contract development and manufacturing organization.

Lonza has also recently expanded technical capabilities across its network. In February, the company integrated an antibody-drug conjugate development platform into its advanced synthesis offering at its site in Oss, the Netherlands, to support early-phase bioconjugate development and manufacturing.