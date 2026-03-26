AmbioPharm expands US peptide API capacity in South Carolina

The 68,000-square-foot expansion at its North Augusta site adds commercial-scale synthesis capabilities for complex peptide programs.
March 26, 2026
2 min read
AmbioPharm
Aerial view of Ambiopharm North Augusta, South Carolina (USA Headquarters)

AmbioPharm, a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in peptide production, announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing facility in North Augusta, South Carolina, adding 68,000 square feet to support commercial-scale peptide active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production.

According to the company, the expansion is designed for full upstream synthesis, including solid-phase (SPPS), liquid-phase (LPPS), and hybrid approaches, enabling support for late-stage and commercial peptide programs. The site is intended to improve scalability, streamline technology transfer, and reduce lead times for complex peptide therapeutics.

AmbioPharm said the investment strengthens its U.S. manufacturing footprint as demand grows for peptide-based therapies, with the expanded facility engineered to handle large-scale, high-complexity projects while maintaining consistent quality.

“We have heard clearly that our client-partners need more than capacity, they need capability. They need a U.S. site that can take on complex, commercial-scale peptide projects. That’s what we are building,” AmbioPharm CEO Brian Gregg said in a statement.

AmbioPharm added that the U.S. expansion is being developed alongside discussions with state, local, and federal stakeholders, which will help shape the project’s final investment structure.

The project builds on the company’s recent global capacity expansion. In 2025, AmbioPharm neared completion of a 75,000-square-foot peptide manufacturing facility in Shanghai, adding large-scale SPPS and LPPS capacity to support global peptide API demand.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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