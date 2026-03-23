LGM Pharma invests $9M as part of US manufacturing expansion

LGM Pharma announced a $9 million investment to expand manufacturing capacity across its facilities in Rosenberg, Texas and Colorado Springs, Colorado, bringing its total investment to $15 million.

According to the contract development and manufacturing organization, the Texas site will receive $4 million to expand commercial-scale manufacturing suites for suppositories and enhance R&D capabilities supporting formulations such as suspensions and semi-solids. The Colorado facility will receive $5 million to increase capacity for niche oral solid dose products, including orally disintegrating tablets.

LGM Pharma said the investment is intended to strengthen domestic drug product manufacturing and support growing demand for U.S.-based supply. The company added that both sites will remain operational during the upgrades.

“We are executing this next phase of expansion while keeping both facilities fully operational,” Hamilton Lenox, LGM Pharma’s CCO, said in a statement. “Our teams are experienced in managing complex upgrades without sacrificing quality or disrupting customer supply, which remain our top operational priorities. Rather than overextending in a single phase, we are executing these enhancements incrementally to expand capabilities and capacity while ensuring operational continuity.”

The expansion builds on a previously announced $6 million investment in Rosenberg in 2025, which included infrastructure upgrades and serialization capabilities, according to the company.

LGM Pharma said it supports 505(b)(2), NDA, and ANDA programs through a global network of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturers, and the latest investment is designed to complement those capabilities with expanded finished dose development and manufacturing in the U.S.