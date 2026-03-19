LGM Pharma invests $6M to expand Texas CDMO capacity

The Rosenberg site upgrade targets growing demand for U.S.-based liquid and semi-solid drug manufacturing.
March 19, 2026
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Bottles on the production line conveyor of the pharmaceutical industry. Machine for liquid drugs glassware bottling.

LGM Pharma announced a more than $6 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Rosenberg, Texas, increasing capacity for liquid, suspension, semi-solid and suppository drug products.

According to the company, the expansion is part of its Phase I CDMO growth strategy and will support rising demand for domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing, particularly across 505(b)(2) and abbreviated new drug application programs. The facility will remain operational during the upgrade while enhancing infrastructure, production capacity, and quality systems in compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices.

LGM Pharma said the Rosenberg site will be equipped to manufacture a broader range of prescription products including topical and suppository formulations, while aligning with regulatory requirements such as track-and-trace serialization. The investment is intended to strengthen supply chain reliability amid ongoing global disruptions and shifting trade dynamics.

The expansion complements the company’s existing oral solid dose capabilities in Irvine, California, extending its U.S.-based manufacturing footprint across multiple dosage forms. LGM Pharma said the upgrades will enable it to better support customers advancing branded and generic drug products through development and commercialization.

This piece was created with the help of generative AI tools and edited by our content team for clarity and accuracy.
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