Terumo, Taiwan Bio team on automated T-cell production

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies announced a collaboration with Taiwan Bio Therapeutics to transition regulatory T-cell (Treg) manufacturing from manual processes to the automated Quantum Flex platform, aiming to improve scalability and process consistency.

According to the announcement, the collaboration will integrate Taiwan Bio’s existing Phase 2 manufacturing process for its TregCel therapy TRK-001 with Terumo’s automated system. The effort builds on a previously published 3-in-1 workflow that combines cell activation, viral transduction, and expansion within a single closed bioreactor to reduce variability and manual intervention.

Taiwan Bio is developing TRK-001 for the prevention of graft rejection in kidney transplantation and is evaluating how automation can improve manufacturing efficiency, reduce costs, and support broader clinical translation. The companies said initial transition and optimization activities are underway, with plans to use the platform as a foundation for next-generation engineered Treg programs and future investigational new drug applications.

The collaboration reflects broader efforts by Terumo to advance automation across the blood and cell therapy ecosystem. The company has deployed its Reveos automated blood processing system in U.S. blood centers to streamline workflows and improve platelet production, while integrating digital tools for operational visibility.

Terumo also reported recent progress using its Quantum Flex system in T cell receptor (TCR) T cell therapy manufacturing, where researchers completed activation, transduction, and expansion in a single automated workflow.