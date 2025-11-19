BioDuro launches peptide business unit for drug discovery, development

Contract research, development, and manufacturing organization BioDuro has launched a new business unit focused on peptide development and drug discovery for its global biopharma partners.

The business unit, which is already fully operational, underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its technology platform to meet growing demand for peptide-based therapeutics, the company said in a release.

BioDuro currently has peptide capabilities across multiple technology platforms, including its newly established DNA-encoded library screening service and AI-enabled design for peptides. The new peptide business unit will be led by Vice President in Discovery Chemistry Fengping Xiao, who brings decades of experience in this role, spanning drug discovery through development with a focus on both small molecules and peptides.

The business unit seeks to bring together the company’s significant cross-functional peptide expertise, dedicated resources, and customized workflows to accelerate peptide drug discovery and development under one roof, according to the announcement.

“Our goal is to provide comprehensive scientific expertise and fully integrated solutions by bringing together the best minds and technologies to deliver optimal results for our global partners,” Xiao said in a statement.

The new business unit (BU) will also see the integration of BioDuro’s chemistry, biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, drug substance, and drug product capabilities into one specialized platform.

“The creation of this Peptide BU marks a pivotal milestone for BioDuro,” CEO Armin Spura said in a statement. “Our mission is to build the most advanced peptide platform, powered by exceptional science, state-of-the-art technology, and a world-class team, to meet the growing customer demand for complex peptide therapeutics worldwide.”

Earlier this year, BioDuro announced a collaboration with Atombeat Inc., an artificial intelligence solutions provider for drug discovery, on an AI-powered platform to accelerate peptide drug discovery. By enabling a seamless end-to-end workflow, the platform aims to deliver high quality cyclic peptides with faster timelines and better economy across a broad range of therapeutic areas, according to the company.