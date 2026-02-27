Quotient Sciences, Ipsen extend commercial manufacturing agreement

Quotient Sciences, an integrated contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) headquartered in Philadelphia, has extended its commercial manufacturing partnership with Ipsen to produce a treatment for fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP).

Under the agreement, Quotient will continue manufacturing Sohonos (palovarotene), a therapy approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2023 for the ultra-rare disease, which affects fewer than 1,000 people worldwide, according to the company. The product is a highly potent molecule requiring specialized handling and containment.

As part of the partnership, Ipsen invested in new equipment at Quotient’s Boothwyn, Pennsylvania facility, including a pneumatic closed transfer system and a flexible dispensing isolator. The company upgrades are designed to ensure safe material transfer, protect operators, and eliminate certain cleaning requirements while maintaining blend integrity.

Quotient said the additions expand its capabilities for manufacturing highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients and drug products with occupational exposure limits at or below 1 µg/m³. The equipment is integrated with existing infrastructure to support commercial-scale production and global distribution, according to the announcement.

The extended agreement is intended to ensure continued commercial supply of the FOP therapy and broaden the site’s ability to handle multiple highly potent compounds at commercial scale.

The announcement follows additional recent investments by Quotient in technology-enabled development. In December 2025, the company entered a multi-year partnership with Canada-based Intrepid Labs to incorporate artificial intelligence into early-stage formulation development. Under that agreement, Quotient gained access to Intrepid’s machine learning platform to support formulation design and optimization within its Translational Pharmaceutics platform.