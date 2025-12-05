Quotient Sciences, Intrepid Labs form AI partnership to accelerate formulation development

The multi-year agreement provides access to Intrepid’s machine learning platform to support early-stage formulation decisions.
Dec. 5, 2025
Quotient Sciences, a drug development and manufacturing accelerator headquartered in Nottingham, England, and Canada-based Intrepid Labs, an artificial intelligence company focused on pharmaceutical formulation science, announced a multi-year partnership to expand the use of AI in early drug development. 

Under the agreement, Quotient Sciences will access Intrepid’s machine learning model to develop and optimize clinical performance of drug products, according to the announcement.

Intrepid’s Andromeda AI platform reportedly enables rapid exploration of formulation options, supports data-driven decision-making and may reduce experimental burden and drug substance requirements. The companies said the model uses a proprietary machine learning algorithm rather than a large language model and may support client-specific or multi-client configurations.

The partnership builds on existing work integrating Intrepid’s technology into Quotient’s Translational Pharmaceutics platform. According to the announcement, customers will have access to formulation development, GMP manufacturing and early clinical testing experience, paired with AI-driven design capabilities.

“AI is opening new opportunities in drug development. With Intrepid's technology, we can develop formulations and in silico models of their performance more rapidly, helping us design and manufacture drug products more efficiently and make more informed decisions for taking molecules into and through clinical development,” Andy Lewis, chief scientific officer at Quotient Sciences, said in a statement.

Each project will run on a secure AI instance to support data protection. The companies said initial pilot projects will compare traditional and AI-assisted approaches before wider rollout. 

Christine Allen, CEO and co-founder of Intrepid Labs, added: “Our goal is to help the industry design better formulations with greater confidence and speed. Working with Quotient Sciences allows our technology to have an immediate impact, reducing time, material use, and the uncertainty that often accompanies early formulation work.”

