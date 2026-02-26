Cytiva opens bioprocessing development center in India

Cytiva, a life sciences company headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, has opened an expanded Fast Trak process development and validation services center in Bengaluru, India.

The 30,000-square-foot facility is designed to support upstream and downstream bioprocess development, optimization, scale-up, and validation work for biopharmaceutical manufacturers in India and the Asia-Pacific region. The center supports modalities including monoclonal antibodies, plasmid DNA and mRNA products, recombinant proteins, as well as viral vectors.

The GLP-compliant BSL-2 environment allows single-use bioreactor scale-up to 200L and production of toxicity batch materials for preclinical development, according to the announcement. The ISO-certified validation laboratory provides testing and documentation services for sterilizing-grade filters and single-use systems.

The company said it aims to help customers reduce development risk, improve product quality, and shorten manufacturing timelines through integrated training and analytical support.

“India’s scientific strength plays a vital role in global biopharma, and this facility reinforces that momentum. By expanding our capabilities here, we’re giving customers the infrastructure to move from idea to impact with greater speed, reliability, and excellence,” COO Pierre-Alain Ruffieux said in a statement.

“This facility will enable our customers to innovate faster while maintaining complete control of their processes — improving access to life-saving medicines. This is especially critical for rare diseases, emerging modalities, and the growing biosimilars market, where speed and flexibility are essential,” added general manager Manoj Panicker.

The expansion follows the company’s collaboration with Veeda Lifesciences to establish a host cell protein services center in India focused on impurity characterization and regulatory-grade analytics for biologics and biosimilars.

India aims to grow its bioeconomy to $300 billion by 2030, according to the company.