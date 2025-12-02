Cytiva, Veeda Lifesciences team on host cell protein services center in India

Cytiva plans to establish a dedicated Host Cell Protein (HCP) Services Center that will focus on impurity analysis and HCP testing through a new partnership with global contract research organization Veeda Lifesciences.

The new center, based in Bengaluru, India, will be designed to help biopharmaceutical companies reduce development risks and meet regulatory standards for novel biologics and biosimilars, according to a release from Cytiva. It will serve as a comprehensive analytical hub for manufacturers, researchers, and academic institutions.

Key services of the center will include the coverage, characterization, and quantification assays for host cell proteins, which are essential for detecting impurities that could compromise product quality and patient safety.

“We are delighted to partner with Cytiva to bring deeper scientific insights to biologics manufacturers and enable more robust characterization of biopharmaceutical products,” Mahesh Bhalgat, group CEO and managing director of Veeda Lifesciences (Veeda Clinical Research Limited), said in a statement. “Analytical data is central to product approvals, and our collaboration strengthens the foundation of regulatory approvals of biosimilars.”

Using multiple attribute DIGE (differential gel electrophoresis) techniques, the center will streamline workflows and enhance speed and accuracy of analysis, according to the announcement. The center will generate regulatory-ready data for impurity analysis across recombinant proteins, therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and related modalities.

“This new center is a bold step toward accelerating innovation and advancing therapeutics,” Manoj Kumar R Panicker, general manager of South Asia at Cytiva, said in a statements. “It represents what’s possible when science, industry, and purpose unite to shape the future of biopharma excellence.”

Host cell proteins are process-related impurities from the cells used to manufacture biologics. Even at trace levels, HCP residues can cause toxicity, immune reactions, and affect drug stability. Through this collaboration, the center will use advanced analytical methods combining ELISA and mass spectrometry to help companies assess process effectiveness and ensure quality.

Earlier this year, Cytiva announced the completion of several capital expenditure projects designed to expand the life sciences company’s capacity and enhance its global supply chain through an “in-region, for-region” manufacturing strategy.