Johnson & Johnson to invest $1B in Pennsylvania cell therapy plant

Johnson & Johnson, a healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, announced a more than $1 billion investment to build a next-generation cell therapy manufacturing facility in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The site is intended to expand the company’s U.S. manufacturing capacity as it advances its portfolio and pipeline of treatments for cancer, immune-mediated, and neurological diseases. The project is also part of J&J’s previously announced $55 billion investment in U.S. manufacturing, research and development, and technology through early 2029.

When fully operational, the facility is expected to support more than 500 biomanufacturing jobs and more than 4,000 construction jobs during site development, the company said. The investment also includes advanced manufacturing processes and workforce training programs focused on emerging technologies.

Johnson & Johnson said the new facility will add to its existing presence in Pennsylvania, where it operates 10 facilities across manufacturing, research, distribution and office functions, totaling more than 2 million square feet.

Last month, Johnson & Johnson announced it had reached an agreement with the Trump administration to provide discounted U.S. medicine rates in exchange for a tariff exemption under the Department of Commerce’s Section 232 investigation into pharmaceutical imports.

As part of that arrangement and its broader $55 billion U.S. investment pledge, the company confirmed plans to build two new manufacturing facilities — including the next-generation cell therapy site in Pennsylvania and a separate drug product manufacturing facility in North Carolina — reinforcing its strategy to expand domestic production capacity.