J&J to invest $55B in US manufacturing and R&D, includes four new facilities

Johnson & Johnson announced plans to invest more than $55 billion in U.S. manufacturing, research and development, and technology over the next four years.

The investment marks a 25% increase compared to the previous four-year period and is expected to raise the company’s total annual U.S. economic impact beyond its current estimate of $100 billion, according to the announcement.

J&J broke ground today on a new 500,000-square-foot biologics manufacturing facility in Wilson, North Carolina. The site will focus on producing therapies for cancer, immune-mediated, and neurological diseases.

“Our increased U.S. investment begins with the ground-breaking of a high-tech facility in North Carolina that will not only add U.S.-based jobs but manufacture cutting edge medicines to treat patients in America and around the world,” J&J CEO Joaquin Duato said in a statement.

The company said the project will support approximately 5,000 construction jobs and create more than 500 permanent positions in the state, generating an estimated $3 billion in economic impact over its first decade.

Beyond the North Carolina site, J&J plans to build three additional advanced manufacturing facilities and expand several existing locations tied to its Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The investment also includes significant upgrades to R&D infrastructure targeting oncology, neuroscience, immunology, and cardiovascular disease, along with increased technology spending to support faster drug development and workforce training.

The company has not yet disclosed the locations of the other planned facilities. J&J said that it currently operates more manufacturing sites in the U.S. than in any other country and has cited domestic production and innovation as central to its long-term strategy.

J&J’s latest investment reflects a broader trend in the U.S., in which the country is experiencing a significant wave of manufacturing reshoring, driven in part by shifting trade policies, geopolitical tensions, and a renewed focus on domestic supply chain resilience.

President Donald Trump’s recent tariff policy on goods from Canada, China, and Mexico have added urgency for some manufacturers to reduce dependence on imports. As a result, companies are reevaluating global production strategies and accelerating domestic facility development to avoid tariff risks and supply disruptions.

Last month, Eli Lilly announced that it is investing $27 billion to build four new U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing sites. This is on top of the pharma giant’s previous total domestic capital expansion commitments of $23 billion since 2020. The company has now more than doubled its U.S. manufacturing investment, exceeding $50 billion.