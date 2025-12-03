Thermo Fisher Scientific expands bioprocess design centers across Asia

Thermo Fisher Scientific, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, announced it has expanded its bioprocessing capabilities across Asia with a new bioprocess design center in Hyderabad, India, and expansions at its existing centers in Incheon, Korea and Singapore.

The move is intended to bolster regional biomanufacturing capacity and provide localized technical support for biologics, vaccine, and cell and gene therapy developers, according to the company. The Asian network is designed to help customers improve development speed, efficiency and sustainability.

“Asia continues to play an increasingly important role in advancing innovation across the global biopharma industry,” Daniella Cramp, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s president of bioproduction, said in a statement. “By expanding our network in Korea, Singapore and India, we’re bringing world-class infrastructure and expertise closer to our customers, helping them deliver high-quality biologics faster, more cost-effectively and more sustainably.”

The Hyderabad facility reportedly offers collaborative space for process design, simulation and optimization using single-use and hybrid systems. The company said expanded capabilities in Incheon and Singapore include access to advanced materials, lab space, bench-to-pilot process scale-up, and technical training.

Thermo Fisher’s portfolio spans next-generation sequencing, mass spectrometry and advanced bioprocess systems used across research, development and commercial manufacturing. The company has also recently grown its advanced therapies footprint, including the November opening of a new Advanced Therapies Collaboration Center (ATxCC) in Philadelphia, the second ATxCC in the U.S. following its Carlsbad, California site launched earlier in 2025.

Thermo Fisher said the centers are intended to support cell and gene therapy development by providing access to process technologies and collaboration space for biopharma and biotech teams. The Philadelphia location sits within the 53,000-square-foot BioLabs Advanced Therapeutics incubator and offers startups and researchers access to Thermo Fisher’s scientists and development capabilities, according to the company.