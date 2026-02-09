Eurofins CDMO Alphora joins project to advance next-generation ADCs

Eurofins CDMO Alphora, a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, has received advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a research collaboration on next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) production.

The company is working with UK-based Daresbury Proteins on the NextGen ADC Platform initiative, which focuses on engineering high-yield expression vectors and affinity peptide linker tags directly into monoclonal antibody production. The approach is intended to streamline ADC manufacturing by eliminating certain conjugation and purification steps.

Eurofins said the platform is designed to reduce manufacturing complexity and cost while accelerating development timelines. The project also aims to support future production of clinic-ready ADCs for point-of-care reconstitution, according to the company.

On Jan. 29, Eurofins CEO Gilles Martin in a conference with analysts and investors said Eurofins CDMO Alphora “did well” in the first half of 2025 having “filled a tranche that got completed” but “a bit less” in the last quarter of the year “because now it’s full and we’re going to have a next tranche coming up online in the next, I think, 24 months.”

Eurofins CDMO Alphora is building a new 130,000-square foot GMP biologics facility slated for completion in 2026. The facility’s capabilities will include delivering integrated biologics development and ADC services under one roof.

In other recent news, Eurofins CDMO Alphora introduced an artificial intelligence-based tool for salt and co-crystal screening. The company said the platform is designed to support earlier decision-making in solid-form selection during drug substance development and reduce reliance on trial-and-error experimentation.