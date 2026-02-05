BMS, OXB expand partnership with lentiviral vectors for CAR-T programs

Oxford Biomedica Solutions (OXB), a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in Oxford, UK, has signed a multi-year commercial supply agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to manufacture lentiviral vectors for the company’s CAR-T programs.

The agreement has an initial five-year term with an option to extend. OXB expects to begin commercial manufacturing in 2026, subject to regulatory approval of the relevant CAR-T products. Production will take place at the company’s facilities in Oxford, and Durham, North Carolina.

According to the announcement, the expanded partnership builds on a relationship between the companies that began in 2020.

“As we advance our innovative CAR-T therapies toward patients, this strategic partnership ensures reliable, scalable manufacturing capacity to meet commercial demand,” Chris Holt, vice president of cell therapy vector and external manufacturing operations at Bristol Myers Squibb, said in a statement.

Last month, Bristol Myers Squibb and Syngene International extended their long-standing strategic collaboration through 2035, expanding the scope of integrated services supporting drug development from discovery through commercialization.

In October 2025, OXB announced that it acquired a commercial-scale viral vector manufacturing facility in Durham from RTP Operating, a subsidiary of National Resilience Holdco. The FDA-approved facility expands OXB’s U.S. manufacturing network, adding end-to-end capabilities from drug substance to fill-finish.