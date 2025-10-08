OXB expands US viral vector manufacturing with North Carolina facility acquisition

OXB, a UK-headquartered cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced it has acquired a commercial-scale viral vector manufacturing facility in Durham, North Carolina, from RTP Operating, a subsidiary of National Resilience Holdco.

The FDA-approved facility expands OXB’s U.S. manufacturing network, adding end-to-end capabilities from drug substance to fill-finish. The site includes two operational GMP drug substance suites, a dedicated fill-finish suite, an expansion-ready GMP suite, and on-site quality control laboratories and warehousing. The company said the acquisition will enable it to accelerate client onboarding and support late-stage programs and commercial launches, particularly in the adeno-associated virus (AAV) field.

Located in Research Triangle Park, the site positions OXB within one of the United States’ largest biopharma hubs. OXB’s Bedford, Massachusetts site will remain its AAV center of excellence for process and analytical development, while the Durham facility will serve as a hub for clinical and commercial manufacturing, according to the announcement.

The acquisition aligns with OXB’s strategy to expand its U.S. commercial capacity. Integration planning has begun, with key functions expected to be operational by early 2026.

“This acquisition is a major milestone in OXB’s evolution as a global, innovation-led CDMO partner of choice,” OXB CEO Frank Mathias said in a statement. “It significantly expands our footprint in the world’s largest cell and gene therapy market and enhances our ability to support clients globally across all major viral vector types and stages of development.”