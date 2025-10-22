Alcami expands North Carolina lab to support biologics, advanced therapies

Alcami Corporation, a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), said it is expanding laboratory services at its Creekstone Drive facility in Durham, North Carolina.

The 20,000-square-foot expansion, which began in the fourth quarter of 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2026, will enhance the company’s analytical capabilities for biologics, peptides, oligonucleotides, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and cell and gene therapy (CGT) products, according to the announcement.

The upgraded facility will expand capacity for method establishment, release and stability testing, as well as biologics characterization using instrumentation in bioseparation, mass spectrometry, electrophoresis, and bioassay methodologies. The company said these improvements will allow Alcami to better serve clients across all phases of drug development, from preclinical through commercial supply.

“Our investment in the Durham laboratory services facility reflects Alcami’s dedication to scientific excellence, innovation, and operational agility,” Katie Schlipp, president of Laboratory Services at Alcami, said in a statement. “By expanding our capabilities, we're enabling our clients to bring life-changing therapies to patients with greater speed and scalability.”

The Durham site is part of Alcami’s U.S. network of laboratory, manufacturing, and pharma storage facilities. The company said the expansion complements recent investments across its operations, including sterile fill-finish capacity additions in Charleston, South Carolina, a storage facility in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and enhanced oral solid dose capabilities in Wilmington, North Carolina.