Tjoapack expands bottle packaging capacity at Netherlands facility

Tjoapack, a Netherlands-headquartered contract packaging organization, said it has expanded oral solid dose bottle packaging capacity at its Etten-Leur facility with the installation of a second production line.

The new line automates bottle packaging and can handle a range of bottle shapes at rates of up to 50 bottles per minute, according to the company. Tjoapack said the line is fully compliant with GMP requirements and supports multiple packaging configurations, including bottles packed into cartons with leaflets, bottles combined with booklets using a top-sert system, or shrink-wrapped presentations.

The investment is intended to support growing demand for oral solid dose medications and increased requirements for flexible, compliant packaging solutions. The additional line is expected to expand the range of formats available to customers while improving operational efficiency at the site.

“This investment reflects our continued focus on flexibility and operational excellence,” Geert Vleugels, general manager of Tjoapack Netherlands, said in a statement. “By introducing a line that supports multiple packaging configurations, we can better align our services with the diverse needs of our customers while maintaining the highest GMP standards.”

Tjoapack said the ability to switch between packaging formats on a single line allows it to streamline operations and support faster product launches for pharmaceutical clients.

“The flexibility this new line offers enables us to offer tailored solutions using a single, efficient setup, supporting our customers as their products and requirements evolve,” Vleugels added.

The expansion in Etten-Leur follows other recent capacity investments by the company.

In December 2025, Tjoapack announced plans to build a 170,000-square-foot GMP packaging facility adjacent to its existing site in Clinton, Tennessee, to expand U.S. capabilities for oral solid dose and injectable products, as well as cold chain and ambient storage. The company said the Tennessee project, scheduled for completion in early 2027, will add high-speed bottle and blister lines along with additional secondary packaging configurations.