Tjoapack to expand US operations with new Tennessee packaging facility

Tjoapack, a global contract packaging organization headquartered in the Netherlands with operations in the United States, announced plans to build a 170,000-square-foot facility next to its existing site in Clinton, Tennessee.

The company said the expansion will increase its U.S. capacity for GMP packaging, labeling, and both cold chain and ambient storage to address rising customer demand. The facility, scheduled for completion in early 2027, will support new high-speed lines for oral solid dose forms — including bottles and blisters — as well as injectable products such as vials and auto-injectors.

Tjoapack reported that the site will also accommodate additional secondary packaging configurations to improve service flexibility across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

“This expansion marks a major step in our strategic goal to enhance our presence in the United States. As a crucial market with considerable growth opportunities, it allows us to serve our existing clients more effectively and attract new ones,” CEO Dexter Tjoa said in a statement. “We’ve invested heavily in automating our core processes, not only within packaging lines but throughout our cross-company workflows with customers and material vendors.”

The project builds on recent upgrades to the company’s injectable packaging capabilities. These include the commissioning of an automated vial packaging line in May 2025 with integrated labeling, cartoning and serialization systems and capacity for up to 20 million vials annually.

A semi-automated auto-injector line launched in September 2025 provides additional labeling and serialization capabilities, and a cold storage expansion completed in October 2024 increased refrigerated capacity 2.5-fold, adding 160 pallet positions for 2-8°C products.