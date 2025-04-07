INCOG Biopharma expands Indiana site, adds capacity and prepares for 2025 growth

INCOG BioPharma Services has announced a series of expansion efforts slated for 2025, aimed at increasing capacity and capabilities at its Fishers, Indiana campus.

The company is adding a 113,000-square-foot facility adjacent to its current operations, which will enable new device assembly services for autoinjectors, pens, and wearable injectors, as well as expanded labeling and final packaging functions. INCOG also plans to scale up core filling capabilities and increase its workforce to over 350 employees by the end of the summer.

The expansion follows the installation of a high-speed Optima syringe and cartridge filling line, delivered in November 2023 and now being prepared for qualification. Once operational later this year, the line will add 100 million units of syringe and cartridge capacity annually, supporting large-scale commercial manufacturing. The company has also begun commissioning automated device assembly and packaging lines.

In 2024, INCOG achieved several operational milestones, including a successful FDA inspection with zero observations and the completion of 20 customer audits, many from major biopharma firms. Additional achievements include the installation of a second fill line and automated visual inspection systems, the initiation of device assembly capabilities, and expansion of the team to 200 employees.

Last year, INCOG was featured as one of Pharma Manufacturing’s CDMOs to watch. Founded in 2020, the company emerged from founder Cory Lewis’ decision to build a more agile and customer-focused CDMO model — an idea sparked during a 34-mile cycling trip through Maui, Hawaii.

Since then, INCOG has steadily built out its Fishers campus, with a flexible manufacturing approach tailored to modern sterile injectables, including biologics, peptides, and mRNA. The site features a multi-use fill line designed to handle both vials and prefilled syringes, with 95% process visibility to enhance transparency for clients.