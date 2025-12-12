Lupin Manufacturing Solutions, PolyPeptide form peptide API supply alliance

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions, a Mumbai-headquartered subsidiary of Lupin Limited with global CDMO and active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing capabilities, announced a long-term strategic alliance with PolyPeptide Group, a Switzerland-based CDMO specializing in peptide APIs.

The companies said the collaboration will reinforce supply chain resilience, expand sourcing options, as well as integrate procurement and supply planning to support growing commercial demand for peptide therapeutics including emerging metabolic disease treatments.

According to the announcement, the alliance enhances Lupin’s role as a supplier of peptide materials for innovator and generic markets, while bolstering PolyPeptide’s ability to meet rising demand across large-scale programs. Both companies emphasized that the partnership is designed to ensure reliability, quality and operational depth in a segment experiencing rapid global expansion.

The alliance follows other recent investments by Lupin to expand its U.S. operations. In October, the company announced plans for a $250 million respiratory manufacturing facility in Coral Springs, Florida, which will produce more than 25 inhalation therapies and add more than 200 jobs by 2030. Lupin said the project is intended to strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity and diversify supply chains.

PolyPeptide has also pursued additional partnerships aimed at increasing end-to-end peptide manufacturing capabilities. In October, the company announced a collaboration with Lifecore Biomedical to offer fully integrated peptide synthesis, formulation and fill-finish services in the U.S. The companies said the effort is intended to streamline development timelines and consolidate technical oversight across the manufacturing process.