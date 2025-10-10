Lupin to invest $250M in new Florida respiratory manufacturing facility

Global pharmaceutical company Lupin announced plans to build a new $250 million pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Coral Springs, Florida, marking a significant expansion of its U.S. operations and a step toward bolstering domestic medicine supply, according to the announcement.

The planned 70,000-square-foot facility will produce more than 25 respiratory therapies, including albuterol inhalers, the company said. Lupin noted the project aims to strengthen U.S. medicine security and diversify supply chains. The investment, spread over five years, includes research and development, infrastructure, and capital expenditures, and is expected to generate over 200 skilled jobs by 2030.

“The expansion of Lupin’s footprint in Coral Springs is a core part of our growth strategy,” CTO Christoph Funke said in a statement. The facility “will build on our existing presence in Florida, which is home to Lupin’s headquarters and our Advanced Inhalation Research Center.”

According to the company, Lupin has acquired more than five acres of land for the expansion and will receive tax credits and state incentives in recognition of its investment and job creation plans.