Akadeum forms CDMO alliance with inaugural members Charles River and ElevateBio

Akadeum Life Sciences, a buoyant cell separation company based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has launched the Akadeum CDMO Alliance and named Charles River and ElevateBio as its first members.

The companies said the consortium is designed to support improvements in cost, timelines and scalability for cell therapy manufacturing through expanded use of Akadeum’s microbubble-based separation technology.

Akadeum reported that both Charles River and ElevateBio have generated data showing reduced impurities and high T-cell potency using microbubbles for negative selection. ElevateBio’s process development and GMP manufacturing group has evaluated Akadeum’s Buoyancy-Activated Cell Sorting technology, including recent data presented at ISCT 2025.

“We’re constantly evaluating new technologies that can help our partners effectively scale, reduce costs, and accelerate timelines,” ElevateBio CTO Michael Paglia said in a statement. “Advancements like those from Akadeum represent the kind of solutions we look for to overcome challenges in cell therapy manufacturing and move the field forward.”

Charles River has incorporated Akadeum products into its Cell Therapy Flex Platform, which includes protocols for autologous CAR-T and TCR-T programs.

“Together with Akadeum, our Flex Platform is working to provide an innovative manufacturing solution that is scalable and ensures efficiency and quicker therapeutic delivery to patients,” Ahmad Hussin, Charles River vice president, CDMO, said in a statement.

According to Akadeum, CDMO Alliance members receive early access to new kits, technical support for proposals, and customized training. Membership will be limited to five CDMOs, with expansion expected to be completed by early 2026.

Akadeum said its Human T Cell Leukopak Isolation Kit-GMP uses microbubble-based negative selection to produce untouched cells with reduced handling and shorter expansion times. The company reported workflow improvements including potential cost reductions and the ability to perform separation directly in the apheresis bag to maximize patient material.