Charles River adds Akadeum’s GMP-grade cell separation kit to Flex platform

Charles River Laboratories, based in Wilmington, Massachusetts, announced it has integrated Akadeum Life Sciences’ GMP-grade Human T Cell Leukopak Isolation Kit into its Cell Therapy Flex Platform.

The Flex Platform provides off-the-shelf solutions for process development of autologous CAR-T and TCR-T therapies, including protocols for cell selection and expansion, electroporation, viral vector methods, wash/concentration, and fill-finish. According to Charles River, the addition of Akadeum’s Microbubble technology enhances cell separation efficiency while maintaining viability.

Akadeum’s kit reportedly uses buoyancy to float unwanted cells to the surface, enabling separation without the need for additional equipment or laboratory space. Procedures can be performed directly in the apheresis bag supplied with the kit.

“Cell therapy is transforming medicine, but the economics of manufacturing remain a major barrier,” Brandon McNaughton, CEO of Akadeum, said in a statement. “Our work with Charles River and the Flex platform allows us to tackle these challenges head-on, delivering healthier cells, faster processing times, and scalable separations that reduce complexity.”

Earlier this year, Charles River also integrated Akron Bio’s closed system solutions line of liquid cytokines into the Flex Platform to further streamline operations and enhance process robustness.