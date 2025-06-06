Tjoapack expands investment in injectable packaging, cold chain capabilities

Tjoapack has announced an expansion of its contract packaging and cold chain storage services in the United States and the Netherlands in an effort to scale its logistics infrastructure to meet growing demand for injectable and biologic drug products.

The company is completing the installation of two advanced packaging lines to enhance high-throughput sterile packaging operations at its Clinton, Tennessee facility, including a fully automated, high-speed vial packaging line capable of processing up to 20 million vials annually.

In the Netherlands, Tjoapack’s Etten-Leur site has successfully completed its first commercial project for pre-filled syringe (PFS) packaging, a fully automated line that “aligns with the growing industry shift toward patient-centric drug delivery systems,” according to the company.

Additionally, cold storage capacity at the Clinton facility was expanded and fully validated, with 160 pallet spaces now available under controlled 2-8°C conditions, while the Etten-Leur facility has also seen an enhancement of its cold chain capacity.

The cold storage areas are already validated and operational, while both new packaging lines will be fully GMP-qualified once they are commissioned this year, according to the announcement.

“By strengthening its injectable packaging and cold chain capabilities, Tjoapack is supporting a wider range of primary container formats, including vials, ampoules, syringes, and auto-injectors, while scaling capacity to better serve both new and existing clients across North America and Europe,” CEO Dexter Tjoa said in a statement.