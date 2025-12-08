Agilent launches BioDiscovery Hub to boost Asia-Pacific biotech R&D

Agilent Technologies, based in the U.S., announced a renewed collaboration with Monash University Malaysia with plans to establish the new MUMPMP-Agilent BioDiscovery Hub in Kuala Lumpur. The agreement marks the 15th year of partnership between the two organizations and aims to support biotechnology research and workforce development in Asia-Pacific, according to the company.

Under the agreement, Agilent will provide its liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and gas chromatography systems — as well as mass selective detector equipment — to support applications development, research programs, workshops and scientific training. The hub is designed to accelerate R&D for small- and large-molecule analysis across biomedical, pharmaceutical, and molecular biology fields.

Agilent stated that the company’s more than 25-year presence in Malaysia supports national scientific development through academic partnerships and skills-building initiatives.

Recently, Agilent highlighted growing momentum in its Biovectra contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business driven by demand for GLP-1 drugs. The company reported about $130 million in GLP-1 revenue in fiscal year 2025, with Biovectra contributing approximately half. Agilent’s leadership said increased capacity enabled record quarterly growth and projected continued demand in 2026 as peptide therapeutics and siRNA programs expand.

Last month, Biovectra and Revolution Biomanufacturing announced a collaboration providing an integrated pathway from mRNA sequence design through GMP sterile drug product manufacturing. The partnership gives sponsors access to a workflow that begins with mRNA sequence optimization — including untranslated region (UTR) and codon usage design — followed by process development, scale-up, technology transfer, as well as GMP production of plasmid DNA, mRNA, lipid nanoparticles, and sterile drug products for clinical use.