Biovectra, Revolution Biomanufacturing team on integrated mRNA production

Canadian company Biovectra, a part of Agilent Technologies, and Revolution Biomanufacturing, based in Worcester, Massachusetts, announced a collaboration providing an integrated pathway from mRNA sequence design through GMP sterile drug product manufacturing.

The partnership reportedly gives sponsors access to a workflow that begins with mRNA sequence optimization, including untranslated region (UTR) and codon usage design, followed by process development, scale-up, technology transfer, as well as GMP production of plasmid DNA, mRNA, lipid nanoparticles, and sterile drug products for clinical use.

Revolution Biomanufacturing said it will provide construct design and optimization, including AI-driven codon-optimized DNA sequences and proprietary UTRs, reportedly increasing protein expression by three- to fivefold while supporting tissue-specific targeting and extended durability.

Biovectra will deliver integrated development and GMP manufacturing from preclinical through commercial scale, including process development, technology transfer, analytical testing, and sterile fill-finish.

“By integrating Revolution Biomanufacturing’s advanced sequence optimization technologies with Biovectra’s end-to-end GMP manufacturing, we’re creating a clearer, more reliable path from design to drug product for our customers," Molly McGlaughlin, CEO of Revolution Biomanufacturing, said in a statement.