LTS completes purchase of US-based Renaissance Lakewood to expand CDMO capabilities

LTS LOHMANN Therapie-Systeme AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical technology company, announced it has completed its acquisition of Renaissance Lakewood, a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in nasal sprays and sterile dosage forms. The transaction, first announced in October 2025, has received regulatory approvals, according to the company.

Renaissance’s operations and 500 employees will now be integrated into LTS’ global network, which includes sites in Germany, the United States, and Israel. LTS said the acquisition broadens its contract development and manufacturing capabilities and strengthens its position as a global provider of innovative drug delivery technologies.

Following the closing, Renaissance will operate as a new division named LTS Nasal & Sterile Drug Products, led by Serge Maltais, former president and CEO of Renaissance.

“With the closing of this transaction, we are proud to welcome Renaissance Lakewood to the LTS family,” LTS CEO Bas van Buijtenen said in a statement. “By combining strengths, we can create more impact — for our partners, our patients, and the broader healthcare community. Together, our expanded capabilities and shared commitment to innovation will enable us to set new standards in drug delivery and CDMO services worldwide.”