LTS to buy Renaissance Lakewood to expand US manufacturing capabilities

LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, a Germany-based pharmaceutical technology company, announced it will acquire Renaissance Lakewood, a U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in nasal sprays and sterile dosage forms.

Upon completion, Renaissance’s Lakewood, New Jersey facilities will join LTS’s global manufacturing network, which includes sites in Andernach, Germany; West Caldwell, New Jersey; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Netanya, Israel. The acquisition will reportedly expand LTS’s CDMO capabilities and strengthen its position in drug delivery innovation, according to the company.

Renaissance, founded in 1979 and currently owned by RoundTable Healthcare Partners, operates multiple suites for unit-dose, bi-dose, and multi-dose nasal sprays, as well as small-volume parenteral fill-finish vials. Its R&D laboratories reportedly support formulation development and spray characterization.

Renaissance employs about 500 people. The transaction is expected to close before the end of November 2025, subject to regulatory approvals.